'Where is Rohit Sharma?' was a question many netizens asked after IPL shared a picture of all the captains with the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the 2023 season. All other nine franchises apart from Mumbai Indians were represented by their captains (Bhuvneshwar Kumar stepped in for Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram), but Rohit Sharma was not seen in the picture. Netizens were left puzzled by the Mumbai Indians captain's absence and took to social media to share their questions. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

'Where is Rohit Sharma'

'Is Rohit Sharma Clicking This Picture?'

Is @ImRo45 clicking this picture? 🙂 — Rahul Shashwat (@rahul_shashwat) March 30, 2023

'Rohit Sharma Kidhar Hai?'

Rohit Sharma Ji kidhar hai?🤔 — 😘AJEET😉KUMAR😋 (@ajeet_ak_23) March 30, 2023

'No Rohit Why'

'Where is Hitman?'

Where is hitman??? — Mohan529 (@MohanB529) March 30, 2023

