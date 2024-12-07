Virat Kohli, once again, got dismissed fishing outside the off-stump line, which has been undoing in almost every match recently. In the ongoing IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, Kohli replicated his dismissal from the first innings and gave his wicket away against Scott Boland, who challenged the ace batter on the fourth-stump line and induced a false shot from the legend in the final session of play on Day 2 at Adelaide. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Altercation With Travis Head After Scalping Australian Batter’s Wicket During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Gives His Wicket Away

Scott Boland gets the big fish and Virat Kohli goes back . India in all sorts of trouble now with 66/3 Still trailing by 91 runs Video credits: Fox Sports @FOXSports #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/w5M9Vg2pOU — Numair Tariq (@NumairTariq2) December 7, 2024

