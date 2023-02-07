In what seems to be a promotional campaign, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to Twitter and revealed that he has "lost his new phone" even without "unboxing" it. "Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?" Kohli tweeted. Zomato were quick to respond and wrote, "feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help." Not just Zomato, fans also responded to Kohli's tweet with most of them being funny.

Virat Kohli's Phone Lost?

Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it ☹️ Has anyone seen it? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 7, 2023

Zomato Responds

feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help 😇 — zomato (@zomato) February 7, 2023

'Sponsored', Says a Fan

Decode Please!

Deal?

I found it but I will give you after the match. https://t.co/rpY2CYsblX — Vineet Kahi (@_vineet1) February 7, 2023

Terrible

Nice to know a rich guy also gets sad after losing his brand new iPhone. I once unboxed my iphone, instantly dropped it and cracked the screen! Felt terrible! https://t.co/6wKLgBQ6Oe — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) February 7, 2023

No Comments

Shadi k side effect 🤣😂 Love from neighbour https://t.co/rGZEvbLE67 — irfan chaudhry (@irfanch6394) February 7, 2023

New Ad?

Knowing Virat it must be a new phone ad https://t.co/eiGVGuIc38 — Ashish Ram (@ashishram24) February 7, 2023

Concentration!

Chalo isi bahane khel par man lga rhega — Nishant Bharti (@nishantbharti23) February 7, 2023

Sad!

I had lost my Nokia 1110 back in 2006. I was so sad.. I can understand your feeling bro — Aniket Pandit (@Aniketpandey33) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)