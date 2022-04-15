Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, could finally make his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, April 16. The all-rounder has been with the franchise for a while now and the five-time champions re-purchased him in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in February. Mumbai Indians shared a picture of the all-rounder in a training session, something which got fans wondering whether the youngster could be making his debut.

See Mumbai Indians' Post:

Here are some reactions of fans, wondering if junior Tendulkar will make his IPL debut:

Don't know abt others but I'm eagerly waiting for Arjun's bowling action. Left hand bowling allrounder at 7 that too an Indian will be a good option. Hopefully he'll do better♥️. — Yashvanth Babu (@yashvanthbs_99) April 15, 2022

Ab debut ka waqt aa gaya he..!! He can add sharpness in bowling.. #MumbaiIndians — Vikrant Baxi (@ImVkbaxi) April 15, 2022

I think it's the right time for Arjun to get some exposure Would love to see this lineup ROHIT Ishan Brevis Tilak Surya Tim Arjun Fabien Bumrah Ashwin Mills — Tushar Rane (@tushnemma) April 15, 2022

We love to See the Debut of Arjun in MI Blue.. Make it Possible @mipaltan.. Don't take too much pressure, Just Rock the game how well you can with both bat n ball Arjun.. All the Best 👍@sachin_rt @ImZaheer @MahelaJay @ImRo45 @Jaspritbumrah93 @surya_14kumar @KieronPollard55 — Yeswanth Kumar Parsim (@Parsimyeswanth) April 15, 2022

