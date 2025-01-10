Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are recently making headlines as their divorce rumours surface all over the internet. Both Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have removed the pictures with one another from their official Instagram accounts. Yuzi Chahal made it to the headline for another reason: he was spotted with another woman, RJ Mahvash. The photos took over the internet after RJ Mahvash posted some pictures during Christmas 2024. There have been no updates from either Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma on their divorce as of now. Old Video of Dhanashree Verma Saying 'Yuzi Bhai Apna Khelne Ki Taiyari Mein Busy Hai' Goes Viral Amid Her and Yuzvendra Chahal's Divorce Rumours.

Yuzvendra Chahal with RJ Mahvash

