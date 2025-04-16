Punjab Kings secured a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 as they secured a 17-run victory over the Ajinkya Rahane-led side despite scoring 111 in the first innings. They couldn't produce a fight with the bat but showed strong performance with the ball as Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen shared seven wickets between them. It is a historic win for Punjab Kings as it is the lowest score defended by a team in the IPL. Fans eager to watch the highlights of the thrilling moments from the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match can get the entire information here. IPL 2025: PBKS’s Yuzvendra Chahal Levels With Sunil Narine for Most Four-Wicket Hauls in Indian Premier League History.

PBKS vs KKR Video Highlights

Moments they will never forget 🤩 🎥 All the 𝙍𝙖𝙬 𝙀𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 from a thrilling ending and memorable victory as #PBKS created history in front of a buzzing home crowd ❤🥳#TATAIPL | #PBKSvKKR | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/mndhJxEt5X — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2025

