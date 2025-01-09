Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma (left) and screengrab of her old video responding to question on Yuzvendra Chahal (right) (Photo credit: Instagram @dhanashree9 and X @Kshitij45__)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce rumours continue to go viral on social media with fans speculating if the couple have parted ways. Amid this, an old video of Dhanashree Verma responding to a question on Yuzvendra Chahal has gone viral. In the video, Dhanashree, who is a choreographer and YouTuber was seen arriving for a rehearsal when a person, presumably from the paparazzi was seen asking her about the star leg-spinner. "Yuzi bhai kya kar rahe hai?" (What is Yuzi bhai doing?) was the question to which Dhanashree Verma responded, "Yuzi bhai apna khelne ki taiyari mein busy hai" (Yuzi bhai is busy preparing for his match). Old Video Of Drunk Yuzvendra Chahal Goes Viral Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Dhanashree Verma.

Video of Dhanashree Verma Responding to Question on Yuzvendra Chahal Goes Viral

#dhanashreeverma reacts on Yuzi Chahal amidst divroce rumours pic.twitter.com/6ZkifBfrId — Kshitij (@Kshitij45__) January 8, 2025

'X' User Reports it to Be 'Old' Video

Sorry guys, got to know its an old video!.. 👍 — Kshitij (@Kshitij45__) January 9, 2025

