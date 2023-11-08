In a recent development, AIFF have announced in a press release that AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran has been sacked from his position due to breaching trust. The decision has been sanctioned by AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and was approved by the AIFF’s executive committee on Tuesday, November 7. Prolonged differences of opinion with president Kalyan Chaubey is understood to have led to Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal. Sunil Chhetri Opens up on Prospect of India Qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2026.

🚨 AIFF PRESS RELEASE 🚨 The All India Football Federation hereby announces that the services of Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran have been terminated due to breach of trust with immediate effect as of November 7, 2023. The AIFF Deputy Secretary, Mr M Satyanarayan, will take charge as… — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 8, 2023

