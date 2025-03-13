A match that saw goals from each side ended in a 2-2 draw as Arsenal secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 with a comprehensive 9-3 aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven. Oleksandr Zinchenko opened the score for Arsenal, as Ivan Perisic leveled for PSV in the 18th minute. The hosts led again with Declan Rice scoring, while Couhaib Driouech equalled the scoreline again for the visitors. Arsenal's 7-1 win in the first leg of the round of 16 match against PSV gave Mikel Arteta's team enough cushion in their home clash. Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. Atletico Madrid 1(2) - 0(4) Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Defending Champions Clinch Madrid Derby in UCL, Set To Face Arsenal in Quarterfinals.

Arsenal Sets Up Clash With Real Madrid Next

Securing our spot in the next stage ✅ pic.twitter.com/pXdT0QBzZa — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2025

