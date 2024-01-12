In the second semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana 2023–24 season, Barcelona went on to attain a comfortable victory over Osasuna with a scoreline of 2-0. Although Barca did manage to win comfortably, Osasuna tried their very best to restrict the attacking lineup of Barcelona. Osasuna managed to contain them very well till the first half but was not enough as Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona scored a goal in the 59th minute of the game and broke the deadlock. Lamine Yamal further extended the lead to 2-0 as he managed to score a goal in the stoppage time. Real Madrid 5–3 Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana 2023–24: Dani Carvajal and Joselu Shine As Los Blancos Secure Victory Over Los Colchoneros in Thrilling Match (Goals Video Highlights)

Barcelona 2–0 Osasuna, Highlights

