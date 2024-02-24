Placed second in the I-League 2023-24 points table, Gokulam Kerala will be aiming for the win to close the gap between the top two sides. The Kerala side has won eight matches out of 15 so far. Churchill Brothers on the other hand are struggling in the 2023-24 season so far with three wins in 14 matches. They are placed 10th in the points table at the moment. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala game on the FanCode App and website. Gokulam Kerala’s Comeback Chariot Gears Up for Poignant Battle Against Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24.

Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala Live

