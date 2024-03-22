Jon Dahl Tomasson will take charge of his first game as manager of Sweden when they do battle with Portugal in an international friendly match. In their recent encounter in October 2020, Portugal recorded a 3-0 win in Lisbon in the UEFA Nations League. The game will be played at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on Friday. The match between Portugal and Sweden is scheduled at 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to international football matches in India. So, fans can watch the Portugal vs Sweden Friendly 2024 match on Sony Sports Network. Similarly, fans can enjoy POR vs SWE live streaming in the SonyLIV App. ‘Recharging in Saudi Arabia’, Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With Family (View Pics)

Portugal vs Sweden Live on Sony Sports Network

A star-studded Portugal take on a young and exciting Sweden 🤩 💨 Who wins tonight? 🇵🇹 🇸🇪#SonySportsNetwork #PORSWE pic.twitter.com/QgnrKEA8c4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 21, 2024

