Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final on Blockbuster Sunday, June 1. The PSG vs Inter Milan championship match will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The much-awaited clash will begin at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 final live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final match live streaming in India. PSG vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head Record in UEFA Champions League: Ahead of UCL 2024-25 Final Match, Here Are H2H Stats and Match Results.

PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming

𝑨 𝑻𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑻𝒘𝒐 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 🤩 Who will be immortalised in the eons of European glory? 🏆#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/qc3UIHQxDs — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 30, 2025

