Manchester United were handed yet another defeat in the Premier League 2024-25 this season as Bournemouth beat them 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, December 22. Young centre-back Dean Huijsen opened the scoring for Bournemouth as he headed from a free-kick from Ryan Christie in the 29th minute. The scoreline remained intact at half-time and Bournemouth scored a second of the game through Justin Kluivert who converted from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Noussair Mazraoui. Antoine Semenyo then added a third for Bournemouth in the 63rd minute. With this loss, Manchester United remain in 13th spot while Bournemouth move to the fifth spot. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester City Crisis Deepens After Another Loss and Arsenal Closes Gap on Liverpool.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Result

What a performance by Bournemouth! They're up to fifth and leave Man Utd in 13th...#MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/6aWiSfNb7q — Premier League (@premierleague) December 22, 2024

