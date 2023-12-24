Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online on Eurosport; Watch Free Telecast of Indian League Football Match on TV and Online

Mohammedan SC will be taking on NEROCA FC on Sunday, December 24. Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Kenstar Kharshong Scores As Shillong Lajong 3–0 Cruises Past Namdhari FC in a Dominant Way.

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC Live

