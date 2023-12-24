Mohammedan SC will be taking on NEROCA FC on Sunday, December 24. Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel.
Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online on Eurosport; Watch Free Telecast of Indian League Football Match on TV and Online
The table toppers Mohammedan SC will be taking on NEROCA FC and both the teams will be looking to win in their final game of the year 2023. Scroll down for live streaming and telecast details.
Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC Live
🚨𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🚨
Our #BlackAndWhiteBrigade is all set to lock horns against Neroca FC in the ultimate match of the year! ⚔#JaanJaanMohammedan 💪🏼 #ILeague 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ #MDSPNFC ⚔ pic.twitter.com/SVi9EUCipG— Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) December 24, 2023
-
