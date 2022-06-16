Defending champions Manchester City would begin their Premier League title defense against West Ham as fixtures for the new season were announced on Thursday, June 27. Manchester United, who finished sixth last term, would open their campaign against Brighton. The first match of the season would be played between Crystal Palace and Arsenal on August 5.

See fixtures here:

