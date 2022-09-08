Manchester United have announced that the club will hold a minute's silence at Old Trafford ahead of their Europa League encounter against Real Sociedad to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. The players will also wear black armbands.

The club has issued a statement regarding this evening's game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

