Barcelona continue their domination in the La Liga 2024-25 as they secure their fourth El Clasico victory in the season by beating arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-3 at home. Despite conceding two goals early, Barcelona came back from behind to take a 4-2 lead and despite Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick, they managed to hold on to the lead. Raphinha scored the last two goals for Barcelona including the winner. Fans eager to see the goal highlights of Raphinha, will get them below. Kylian Mbappe Brace Video: Watch Star Footballer Score Two Goals During Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico Match.

Raphinha's First Goal

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Raphinha pic.twitter.com/FbLYQv7qzk — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) May 11, 2025

Raphinha's Second Goal

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Raphinha pic.twitter.com/XVRm4untS8 — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) May 11, 2025

