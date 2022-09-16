Indian Women's football team's journey at SAFF Women's Championship 2022 came to an end as they suffered a 0-1 loss against hosts Nepal at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu today. Rashmi Kumari Ghising's goal on the stroke of first-half was the goal scored in the game. India are the defending champions of the football competition.

Check the Tweet about the match result:

FULL-TIME! Not our best moment in the #SAFFWomens2022 🏆 Championship as the match comes to an end. But we will be back with a stronger performance next time. Keep believing in us. 🇳🇵 1-0 🇮🇳 📺 https://t.co/ctSmGd0LeY#NEPIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/cPhNg7xSvW — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 16, 2022

