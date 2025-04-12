Mohun Bagan Super Giant finally complete their ISL double as they defeat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the ISL 2024-25 final to clinch the ISL Cup title and since they have won the ISL shield before, they complete the double. It was a very close game where Bengaluru FC took the lead through an own goal scored by Alberto Rodriguez. But Mohun Bagan Super Giant returned strong where they equalised through Jason Cummins and took the game to extra time. In the extra time, Jamie McLaren converted a tap in and powered MBSG to victory. India Among Seven Nations Interested in Hosting AFC Asian Cup 2031.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Win ISL 2024-25 Knockout Cup

