Indian Football didn't have the best of years in 2024. After much expectations following a successful 2023, they failed in the Asian Cup 2023 and then got knocked out of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group stages. The year ended winless for them. There were very little positives but some of them were in the domestic league where Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City faced off in a fierce competition for the ISL league shield and knockout cup and displayed some fantastic football throwing punches and counter-punches at each other. For both teams the journey has not been easy as they underwent coach changes in the middle of the season. AIFF Set To Empower Indian Football Through Strategic Focus on Research, Innovation.

Despite being the favourites starting the ISL, Mohun Bagan Super Giant had a poor start to the season under head coach Juan Ferrando. Injuries kept troubling them as lack of defensive midfielder made the team defensively vulnerable and longing for goals. It is when they appointed Antonio Lopes Habas as head coach and signed Joni Kauko back. Things changed very quickly as MBSG won all the way through the league shield title taking it away from Mumbai City. In return, Mumbai City FC, who lost their coach Des Buckingham to Oxford United, won the knockout cup beating MBSG in the final under Petr Kratky.

Here's a look back at the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC matches that happened in ISL 2023-24 season including the knockouts.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant (December 20, 2023)

This match was hosted at the Mumbai Football Arena at Mumbai as this was the home match of Mumbai City FC. The match was the second meeting of the two clubs after MBSG defeated MCFC in the Durand Cup face-off. It was a very close match with both teams having almost the same amount of possession. Both the teams had their defence tightened and didn't offer many chances. Despite MBSG taking the lead through Jason Cummings, Greg Stewart qualised and Bipin Singh scored the winner for the Mumbai-based outfit despite of a red card shown to both teams.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC (April 15, 2024)

This was the league shield decider match. Mohun Bagan Super Giant needed a win as they were on 45 points and Mumbai City FC were at 47 points and a draw would have secured them the league shield title. The match was intense with Mumbai City starting strong but Mohun Bagan Super Giant turned the tides with Anirudh Thapa having a great game. Liston Colaco gave MBSG the lead and Jason Cumming extended the lead. Although Lallianzuala Chhangte scored one back, it was too late and MBSG could close the game out and win the shield.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Final (May 4, 2024)

After losing the League Shield decider, Mumbai City FC were pro-active in the knockout final. They countered the plans of Antonio Lopez Habas and got comfortably over MBSG in the high-stakes final. Despite MBSG taking the lead through Jason Cummings, MCFC dominated the second half and Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh and Jakub Vojtus scored to give MCFC a comfortable victory. AIFF's Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle Claims Standard of Referees in India Is Improving.

Despite strong challenges from FC Goa and Odisha FC at one point, they faded away and the ISL 2023-24 became a two horse race for Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC, in the end they shared trophies and kept a trail of a fierce rivalry with a legacy behind that we take a look back as a otherwise forgettable 2024 comes to an end in Indian Football.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).