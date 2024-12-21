Stefan Ortega showed his athleticism as he produced a magnificent reflex save to deny Pau Torres a goal in the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2024-25 on December 21. This happened in the early minutes of the match when the Manchester City goalkeeper stretched full-length to ensure that a header by Pau Torres from a corner did not into the goal. The German goalkeeper kept the ball out with his outstretched left hand and replays showed that the entirety of the ball did not go into the back of the net. Manchester City Defender Ruben Dias To Miss up to Four Weeks Due to Muscle Injury.

Watch Stefan Ortega's Superb Save Here:

