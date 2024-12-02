Vinicius Jr won the Player of the Month award for November in La Liga 2024-25. After his exceptional performances for Real Madrid, Vini Jr was able to win the November Player of the Month award. Vinicius is currently recovering from his injury and has missed out on a couple of matches for Real Madrid. Vini Jr recently came up with a hat-trick in Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 encounter. Real Madrid are coming closer to taking the lead in La Liga 2024-25. Real Madrid 2–0 Getafe, La Liga 2024–25: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe Strike As Los Blancos Secure Three Vital Points.

Vinicius Jr With November Player of the Month Award

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)