Some notable athletes were present at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 20 when Real Madrid edged past Athletic Bilbao narrowly, securing a 1-0 victory riding on the late winner from Fede Valverde. The goal came in the injury time when Valverde curved a shot from the top of the box inside the goal. Tennis star and 24-times Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic was present in the stands supporting Real Madrid and immediately after the goal he was spotted celebrating and in awe of the tremendous goal Valverde has scored. Fans loved his reaction and the video went viral on social media. Federico Valverde’s Late Goal Keeps Real Madrid in La Liga 2024–25 Title Race With 1–0 Win Over Athletic Club (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Novak Djokovic's 'Jaw-Dropping' Reaction

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 ردة فعل وفرحة الأسطورة نوفاك جوكوفيتش وعائلته بهدف فالفيردي.😍 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4Z1y3Kdysb — محمود مجيد (@MMajeedX) April 20, 2025

