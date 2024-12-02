Real Madrid have secured three points yet again, which makes them just one point away from having similar points to La Liga 2024-25 table toppers Barcelona and a couple of points to get to the top. Jude Bellingham opened up the scoring for Real Madrid after converting a spot kick in the 30th minute. Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead to continue his goal-scoring run for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men defended well till the end and maintained a clean sheet against Getafe. Kylian Mbappe Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star France Footballer Score A Long Ranger From Outside the Penalty Box During Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Result

