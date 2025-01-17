In a mismatch clash, bottom-placed Delhi SG Pipers will lock horns against Women's Hockey League League (HIL) table toppers Soorma Hockey Club on January 17. The Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club Women's hockey match will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium and will start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network owns the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. Fans will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Women’s HIL 2024–25: Soorma Hockey Club Enjoy 4–1 Dominant Win Over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club Live

.@DelhiSG_Pipers take on JSW @SoormaHC tonight as they look to open their account while the latter looks to make it 3 out of 3 wins! Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague… pic.twitter.com/Ooegyz6raw — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 17, 2025

