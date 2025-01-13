The second match of the inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) will be played between Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club on Monday. The Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club match will be hosted at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi. The much-awaited clash will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the Women's HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Women’s HIL 2024–25: Yibbi Jansen Scores Brace As Odisha Warriors Win 4–0 Over Delhi SG Pipers.

Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club Live

