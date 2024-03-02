The 2024 Formula One season is about to begin after an eventful offseason. All teams and racers have launched new cars and conducted tests last week with necessary upgrades. The Bahrain International Circuit, which has hosted the opening round for three consecutive seasons, will be the first venue for the 2024 season. The track has a length of 3.36 miles, featuring 15 corners and two DRS Zones. The race will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2, 2024. However, the unfortunate news is that F1 races in the upcoming season will not be broadcast in India due to the unavailability of broadcasters. Fans can watch the 2024 Bahrain GP live on OTT platforms, and the FanCode App provides live streaming of the event with a subscription fee. Alpine Drivers Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon Slightly on Back Foot, Realistic About Prospects for F1 2024 Season.

Bahrain GP 2024 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)