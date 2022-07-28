The Commonwealth Games 2022 is going to be started in Birmingham, UK from today, July 28 at Alexander Stadium. The opening ceremony of the event is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network and DD Sports would provide the live telecast of the opening programme in India. Fans can catch the online live streaming of the event on SonyLIV.

Check the Tweet:

𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐎 𝐈𝐓 𝐁𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐒! 🏁 1️⃣2️⃣ days of non-stop sporting frenzy from #B2022 is on its way, starting off with a grand opening ceremony 🤩✨ Watch every moment LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/Ov5Yjc1F3V 📲📺#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/E1kgeDTmRk — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)