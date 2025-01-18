The India women's kho kho team will square off against the South Africa women's kho kho team in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 semifinals on Saturday, January 18. The India vs South Africa women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi and it starts at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is an official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and fans can watch the India vs South Africa live telecast on the Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports First TV and DD Sports TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option, as they can watch India vs South Africa live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India vs South Africa Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinal

We’re all set for Day 6 as the top teams bring out their best at the Semi Finals of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. 🔥⚡️ 📺 Catch all the LIVE action of the #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 on Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, Doordarshan! #TheWorldGoesKho #SemiFinals pic.twitter.com/ZUJNHIqCK3 — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 18, 2025

