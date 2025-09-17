Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a spot in the men's Javelin throw finals and he will be competing in the qualifying round in the World Athletics Championship 2025. Neeraj is slotted in Group A. Neeraj Chopra's men's Javelin throw qualifying event will be hosted at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 17. The men's Javelin throw event has an approximate start time of 3:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans are likely to see Neeraj Chopra in action in the men's Javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championship 2025 on the Star Sports Select TV channels. The live streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jay' Sarvesh Kushare Celebrates With Chant After Setting New Personal Best in Sixth-Place Finish in Men's High Jump Final at World Athletics Championships 2025 (Watch Video).

Neeraj Chopra’s Event in World Athletics Championships 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

✨ WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS, 2025 🌍 📜 INDIA SCHEDULE - DAY 5📜 ✨ NR Holder Praveen and Abdulla Aboobacker in Triple Jump ✨ Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra in Action 🔥 ✨ Sachin, Rohit and Yashvir in action as well ✨ Animesh Kujur in 200m ⏰3.30 PM 📺 Jio Hotstar pic.twitter.com/bTXLjzoZca — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 16, 2025

