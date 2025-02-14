How To Watch SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Sri Lanka vs Australia Two-Match ODI Series on TV

Will Sri Lanka complete an ODI clean-sweep or Australia level the series, when both teams clash in SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 on February 14. Check live telecast and online streaming here.

How To Watch SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Sri Lanka vs Australia Two-Match ODI Series on TV
Charith Asalanka with Steve Smith during toss (Photo Credit: X@OfficialSLC)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 14, 2025 09:45 AM IST

After winning the first match, Sri Lanka will look to clinch the series 2-0, while Australia would like to draw level, when both teams clash in SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 on February 14. The SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, and start at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).  Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the  SL vs AUS 2025 and will provide live viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India. Fans have multiple online viewing options for SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, with SonyLIV App and FanCode providing live streaming on their apps and websites for a nominal cost. SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sri Lanka vs Australia Cricket Match in Colombo.

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Live

