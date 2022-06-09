WWE and Hollywood star John Cena met a differently-abled fan of his, who fled war-torn Ukraine. The fan, identified as Misha Rohozhyn has Downs' syndrome. He fled from Mariupol after the Russian forces attacked the city. Cena travelled all the way to Amsterdam in the Netherlands to meet the fan, motivate him on his journey and truly made his day memorable.

Watch Video Here:

