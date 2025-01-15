The USA was rocked by the wildfire in LA and Hollywood region. It took several lives and also damaged multiple properties. The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) worked tirelessly to control the damage. Many leagues donated funds to recover the losses. NBA star LeBron James honoured their efforts by wearing special shoes with LAFD written on it, during Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA 2024-25 Game. Russell Westbrook-Nikola Jokic Become First Duo in NBA to Score Triple-Double in Same Game Multiple Times in Single Season, Achieves Feat During Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets NBA 2024-25 Match.

LeBron James Honours Los Angeles Fire Department Wearing Special Shoes

LeBron James has inscribed his shoes “LAFD” in honor of the Los Angeles Fire Department.@LAFD pic.twitter.com/VNsvaYUqDj — Chase Jordan (@goatcollect) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)