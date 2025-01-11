NBA All-stars and former MVPs Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook joined hands when the star guard joined the Denver Nuggets earlier this season. The explosive duo are known for their triple-double performances over the years and now have recorded a triple-double in the same game multiple times in the same season becoming the first duo to do so. Guard Russell Westbrook scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists while two-time MVP Nikola Jokic also recorded a triple-double with 35 points 15 assists and 12 rebounds. Behind these monstrous numbers, the Nuggets registered a 124-104 win over Brooklyn Nets. LeBron James Becomes First Player To Compete as Teenager and Over 40 in NBA History, Achieves Feat During Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2024-25 Match.

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook Create History

TRIPLE-DOUBLE MACHINES 👊👊 🔋 Jokić: 35p, 15a, 12r 🔋 Russ: 25p, 10a, 11r They are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to both record a triple-double in the same game MULTIPLE TIMES in a single season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oAJg8IB8Ul — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2025

