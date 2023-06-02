Renowned wrestling coach and Dronacharya award winner Mahavir Singh Phogat has issued a stern warning to the Centre over the wresters' protest that has been making headlines. The top Indian wrestlers of the country--Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia along with others have been protesting for over a month now, calling for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after accusing him of sexual assault. Mahavir Singh Phogat, a big figure in India's wrestling, said, "The condition of the daughters cannot be seen. The people of the country will drive away the government like they drove away the British." Wrestlers Hand Over Medals to Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait, Give Five Days’ Time to Government (Watch Video).

Watch Mahavir Singh Phogat's Interview Here

