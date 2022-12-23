Former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping price of 8.25 crores. The Indian batter will take the vacant opening spot in the SRH lineup. Mayank will also be a candidate for the captaincy.

Mayank Agwarwal to SRH

Mayank Agarwal attracting some good bids from the franchises CSK & SRH currently bidding for the batter who was with PBKS previous year#IPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

