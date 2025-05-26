Chennai Super Kings won their last match of the IPL 2025 as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 83 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings posted a massive total of 230 on the board and then dominated with the ball to secure a clinical victory. While defending, a bizarre incident happened as CSK captain MS Dhoni was spotted being frustrated while trying to set the field. Dhoni was pointing to the fielders but they overlook his instructions. He was spotted throwing his hands in frustration and the video went viral on social media. SRH vs KKR Funny Memes Go Viral After Ajinkya Rahane and Co Suffer Crushing 110-Run Loss Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni Throws Hands In Frustration After Teammates Overlook His Instructions

