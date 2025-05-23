Neeraj Chopra emerged second, in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 men’s javelin throw category with an 84.14M throw in his final attempt. He made three foul throws in the first, third, and fourth attempts. The other three were all above 81M. The second one was 81.28M, and the fifth one was better at 81.80M, while the sixth was his best of the day, at 84.14M, narrowly missing the best throw made by Julian Weber of 86.12 M. The result of the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 men’s javelin throw category was the same as the Doha Diamond League 2025, with Julian Weber emerging champion and Neeraj Chopra finishing second. Below is the throw made by Neeraj Chopra in the sixth attempt. Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 With 84.14M Throw, Germany’s Julian Weber Bags Top Spot.

India's Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial Meet in Poland 🇵🇱 A Good stuff with the best throw is the last attempt of 84.14m with all the tricky conditions 👏 THE FOUR YEARS STEAK OF FINISHING IN THE TOP 2 CONTINUES FOR NEERAJ CHOPRA 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZX2fr33bKv — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) May 23, 2025

