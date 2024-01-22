Neeraj Chopra sent his good wishes to all on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated in a grand ceremony, which was attended by a host of celebrities from all walks of life in the country. Chopra took to social media to share pictures of the newly-inaugurated Ram Temple and also the idol of Lord Ram and wrote, "May the blessings of Ram Lalla ji be upon all the people. Best wishes to all of you on this historic day." 'Happy' Sachin Tendulkar Shares Video of Him Enjoying Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya Alongside Rajinikanth (See Post).

Neeraj Chopra's Post on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

राम लल्ला जी का आशीर्वाद सभी लोगो पर बना रहें | इस ऐतिहासिक दिन की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ। जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EjeqOl1IaC — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 22, 2024

