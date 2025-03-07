Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir expressed his thoughts about his fear against Mumbai Indians veteran opener Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A video was shared by Star Sports on their 'X' (formerly Twitter), where Gautam Gambhir, who is a two-time IPL-winning captain, stated how he always had to keep multiple strategies against the former Mumbai Indians captain. The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 22 with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru. KKR Team Owner Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up on Gautam Gambhir’s Comeback During IPL 2024 Season, Bollywood Legend Says ‘Never Thought He Left Us.’

Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About His Fear Against Rohit Sharma in IPL.

"The only batter I have feared in IPL is Rohit Sharma" - @GautamGambhir on how he always had to keep multiple strategies ready against Rohit Sharma on the field! 🤯#IPLonJioStar 👉 TATA IPL 2025 | Starts 22nd March, 6:30 PM LIVE on JioHotstar & Star Sports Network! 📱 Start… pic.twitter.com/8tKJvCuGWM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2025

