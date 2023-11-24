Pankaj Advani defeated Sourav Kothari 5-0 frames to lift the 27th world title at the World Billiards 150 UP Championship final in Doha, Qatar on Friday, November 24. No one has won more world titles than Pankaj Advani in billiards. Pankaj just won his 26th world title on Tuesday, which is just three days back. Pankaj Advani Wins IBSF World Billiards Championship for 26th Time

Pankaj Advani Wins 27th World Title

🎱PANKAJ ADVANI WON THE 27TH WORLD TITLE AT THE WORLD BILLIARDS 150 UP CHAMPIONSHIPS🇶🇦 Pankaj Advani beat compatriot Sourav Kothari 5-0 frames to win World Billiards Ch'ships 150 Up. Dhruv Sitwala & Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan won 🥉 pic.twitter.com/jfIXs0uMMt — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) November 24, 2023

