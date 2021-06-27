PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in the ‘Road to Tokyo Quiz’ on MyGov.in. You can find the Road to Tokyo 2020 Quiz here. Users must first log in to the website to play the quiz with your mygov.in account or through OTP (requires email or mobile number) and the quiz will start once you click the 'Start Quiz’ button. Users will have 120 seconds to answer the 10 questions and winners will be selected on who gives the most correct answers.

