The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championships) is back with another round of mega matchup cards with stars like Alex Pereira vs Magolev Ankalaev putting their skills on the line. The main event matches include Alex Pereira vs Magolev Ankalaev Fight for the Light Heavyweight championship. Another exciting bout on card is Justin Gaethje taking on Rafael Fiziev in Lightweight category. The start time of the UFC 313 main event is 08:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 8. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UFC events. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten channels for UFC 313 event. The live streaming of UFC 313 is available on the SonyLIV app and websites.

UFC 313 Live Streaming on SonyLIV

Alex Pereira aims for his 4️⃣th title defense, but Ankalaev’s 13-fight unbeaten streak stands in his way! 💪 Watch the Light Heavyweight bout of Pereira 🆚 Ankalaev in UFC on 9th March 8:30 AM onwards - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/2yCA0Wa8Uq — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 8, 2025

