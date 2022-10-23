India football captain Sunil Chhetri Hailed Virat Kohli for his stunning performance during the clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli scored a match-winning knock of 82* from 53 balls. The captain fantastic said that Kohli alone has burst crackers for the whole nation.

See Sunil Chhetri’s Twitter Post:

Poore desh ke liye bhai @imVkohli ne akele hi pathaake phod diye hai. Happy Diwali, India 🇮🇳 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)