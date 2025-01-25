India national cricket team star left-handed batter Tilak Varma delivered a match-winning performance during the second T20I against the England national cricket team in Chennai. The stylish cricketer slammed an unbeaten 72 runs, which guided the hosts to a thrilling two-wicket victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Tilak Varma's crucial knock helped the Men in Blue take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against the Three Lions. During the players' handshake, India cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav bowed down to Tilak Varma for playing a match-winning knock. Tilak Varma Scripts Record of Scoring Most Runs by an Indian in Four Consecutive T20I Innings, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav Bows Down to Tilak Varma

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)