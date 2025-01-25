Tilak Varma Scripts Record of Scoring Most Runs by an Indian in Four Consecutive T20I Innings, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025

India national cricket team star batter Tilak Varma created history by scoring the most runs by Men in Blue batters in four consecutive T20I innings. The stylish left-handed batter achieved this historic feat during the second T20I against the England national cricket team in Chennai on Saturday. Varma has slammed 318 runs in four consecutive innings. The previous best was legendary batter Virat Kohli's 258 runs. The elite list also includes Sanju Samson (257), Rohit Sharma (253), and Shikhar Dhawan (252). Tilak Varma also played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 72 runs that guided his side to a thrilling two-wicket victory in the second T20I in Chennai. India Beat England By Two Wickets in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025; Tilak Varma Shines as Men in Blue Go 2-0 Up in Five-Match Series.

Tilak Varma Hits Most runs by Indians in 4 consecutive T20I innings

Most runs by Indians in 4 consecutive T20I innings 318 - TILAK VARMA 258 - Virat Kohli 257 - Sanju Samson 253 - Rohit Sharma 252 - Shikhar Dhawan And Tilak remained not-out in each of them 😯 Tilak now has most runs by an Indian in 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 consecutive innings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zoUoVG37Ih — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 25, 2025

