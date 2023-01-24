Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have advanced to the semifinal of mixed doubles at the Australian Open 2023 after they got a walkover in the quarterfinal on Tuesday, January 24. The Indian duo were slated to face Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinal, but the latter two pulled out. Rohan Bopanna himself announced this news on social media as he wrote, "Lets just say we're moving on." The Last Dance’ Sania Mirza Takes to Social Media After Australian Open 2023 Women’s Doubles Exit As She Sets Focus on Mixed Doubles in her Last Grand Slam

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna in Mixed Doubles Semifinal

Screengrab from Australian Open 2023 Official Website:

Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna in AO 2023 Semis (Photo credit: Australian Open)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)