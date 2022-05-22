The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced team India's squad for fifth rescheduled Test against England. Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who has done well in county cricket recently, has made a comeback and is part of the squad which will be captained by Rohit Sharma.

TEST Squad - Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) May 22, 2022

