Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov has lost his life after falling from a fifth-floor balcony of a building in St. Petersburg, Russia. Vladimir Shklyarov was the highest-ranked dancer at the Mariinsky Theatre and after confirming the 39-year-old's demise they are calling it a huge loss for the entire company. An investigation has been launched by authorities after Vladimir Shklyarov died in St. Petersberg. As per the preliminary ruling, Shklyarov's death was an accident. Russian ballet star's tragic death came in just 2 days ahead of a complex spinal surgery as Vladimir Shklyarov was on serious painkillers for a while. Fire in Team Hotel Forces Pakistan Cricket Board To Curtail Women’s Cricket Championship 2024.

Vladimir Shklyarov Passes Away Aged 39

Renowned Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov is dead after falling from the 5th-floor balcony of a building Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ss6J7XjOPn— TMZ (@TMZ) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)